FAO Schwarz to be revived by Christmas time

(CNN) - Just in time for the holidays, an iconic toy store will open its doors at a new location.
FAO Schwarz was famous for its extravagant Fifth Avenue store in New York City.
It was even featured in a number of movies, among them Tom Hanks' “Big,” and “Home Alone 2.”
The location closed in 2015.
Now FAO’s parent company, ThreeSixty Group, has announced that new locations will open in November.
That includes a new flagship in New York.
The 20,000 square-foot store will be located at 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the toy store will be staffed with product demonstrators, magicians and costumed actors.
FAO will also open airport stores, including one at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
