Getting Answers: Blind Veteran Refused Service at Zeppe’s Pizzeria

“We have rights. And just because I’m disabled or so they say I’m disabled, I’m just as good as anybody else and I should be treated the same. My money is just as good as everybody else and you should treat me that way. Don’t disrespect me because you’re uncomfortable with my appearance," said Leeth.
A legally blind veteran says he was refused service at Zeppe’s Pizzeria because he wouldn’t take his service dog outside.
Ronnie Leeth says the incident happened in June at 320 Broadway Avenue in Bedford.
Leeth says after he paid for his meal, the employee refused to place his order unless he and his service dog waited outside. He says the woman told him that she would not serve him as long as a dog was inside.
Leeth said his dog, Peaches, was wearing a harness but the employee still asked him to wait outside.
Leeth hired an attorney, Scott Schooler, from Forbes Fields and Associates.
Leeth would like a formal apology and damages.
“We have rights. And just because I’m disabled or so they say I’m disabled, I’m just as good as anybody else and I should be treated the same. My money is just as good as everybody else and you should treat me that way. Don’t disrespect me because you’re uncomfortable with my appearance," said Leeth.
Cleveland 19 spoke with Zeppe’s attorney, Nathan Pluto, but he did not comment or issue or statement.
Pluto told Cleveland 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor, that they reached a “tentative resolution” with Leeth and that the details are confidential. He said that if Cleveland 19 ran this story, the deal would be “null and void.”
Leeth and his attorney Schooler says if Zeppe’s attorney pulls out of the deal, they will most likely file a lawsuit.
Cleveland 19 will follow this story and continue to get answers.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.