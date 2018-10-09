Judge grants city of Willoughby Hills a restraining order against the mayor

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A judge has granted the city a Willoughby Hills a temporary restraining order against its mayor.
The Lake County Court of Common Pleas granted the order against Mayor Robert Weger Tuesday morning, October 9. The mayor had removed six of the seven members of council on October 3. The council members displayed behavior that the mayor characterized as “gross misconduct, malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance in office.”
The council members removed include:
- Council President Nancy Fellows
- David Fiebig
- Laura Lenz
- Janey Majka
- Laura Pizmoht
- John Plecnik
The effected council members and their legislative employees are accordingly restored to their positions immediately according to a press release Tuesday afternoon.
Retired Geauga County Common Pleas Court Judge David L. Fuhry granted the TRO as a Visiting Judge:
“The Court finds the temporary restraining order should be is hereby granted. Removing the duly elected named council members appears to rely upon a questionable interpretation of the city charter provisions relating to removal of officers, employees and other city personnel. The public is entitled to their elected council membership acting as decision makers absent a clear showing that removal is both justified and within the powers granted to the mayor by law. Improper removal irreparably harms the legislative process and thus is detrimental to the public interest.”
The city of Willoughby Hills requested the TPO on October 5 two days after the mayor’s actions.
