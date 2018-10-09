Judge grants city of Willoughby Hills a restraining order against the mayor

“The Court finds the temporary restraining order should be is hereby granted. Removing the duly elected named council members appears to rely upon a questionable interpretation of the city charter provisions relating to removal of officers, employees and other city personnel. The public is entitled to their elected council membership acting as decision makers absent a clear showing that removal is both justified and within the powers granted to the mayor by law. Improper removal irreparably harms the legislative process and thus is detrimental to the public interest.”