A look ahead to potential 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s that time of year, the coveted Rock & Roll Hall Fame will announce their list of nominees for the class of 2019.
The Hall will announce the nominees on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 a.m.
A number of stars will be eligible for the first time, along with some names that have been snubbed in the past.
Fans can get in on the voting process by visiting the website, here.
The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees.
Fans will need to login to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.
Among the list of potential lock-ins are:
Janet Jackson
Bad Company
Stevie Nicks
Radiohead
LL Cool J
