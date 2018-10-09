Northeast Ohio Weather: Record breaking heat again

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The record high in Cleveland today is 86 degrees. I believe we will break another record high this afternoon as we warm in the mid to upper 80s. There is just a small chance of a pop up storm or two. It will also be another very warm night. A strong cold front will cross the area early Thursday. We will have one more very warm day tomorrow with temperatures in the 80s. I will keep a small chance of a storm in there during the day. The risk of rain will go up by Wednesday night as the front gets closer. A much cooler pattern is in the forecast starting Thursday.