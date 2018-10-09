Political Signs Causing Problems in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Several political signs bunched together near a busy intersection are causing an uproar among some people in Parma Heights.
The signs are near the intersection of Pearl Road at West 130th Street in front of two business owned by Ron Gillespie and his wife.
“I said they could put them up. They come by, they put signs up because it’s a high traffic area and there’s a red light, so people are going to stop and actually get the opportunity to read the signs,” said Gillespie.
It’s where those signs are situated that has people asking questions.
They’re along a tree lawn in a public right-of-way. Some residents are also calling the display an eyesore. Joanne Duchon says they don’t bother her at all. “Well, they’re nice colors. Red, white, and blue. I don’t think people even see them. You might see them on the side, but do you really read them? No. I don’t think people pay attention.”
Eyesore or not, there are some restrictions in Parma Heights on where signs can be placed. The city’s sign ordinance reads in part "temporary signs shall be set back at least five feet from every right-of-way line."
Gillespie said, “Most of the signs are going on tree lawns around the city so a tree lawn will be a public right-of-way regardless of if it's on a main road or side street, so I guess that's really it for the City Council to decide.”
Parma Heights City Hall was closed for the holiday, so Cleveland 19 wasn’t able to get a comment from the Mayor’s office.
