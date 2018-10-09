Portage County man accused of killing 1-year-old boy

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Deputies have arrested a 26-year-old man for killing a toddler.
Portage County Deputies said they were called to the family’s home in the 9000 block of Bayberry Lane in Nelson Twp. around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
Someone in the home called 911 and said a one-year-old boy was not breathing.
Deputies performed CPR until paramedics transported the toddler to UA Portage Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner said the boy, whose name is not being released, had a fractured skull.
Deputies have charged Nicholas Catazaro, of Windham, with murder.
Catazaro is now booked in the Portage County Jail and will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
