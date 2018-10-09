Should the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induct more hip hop artists?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce their nominees for the class of 2019.
Each year the debate rages on for artists that get snubbed.
Nowadays the question is whether the Hall should open it’s doors to other genres that don’t have the traditional ‘rock’ sound.
Last year, the unique sound came from influential artists Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta.
Though they weren’t ‘rockstars’ they were recognized as pioneers for making the art what it is today.
As of now there are only six rap acts in:
Run DMC
Beastie Boys
Tupac Shakur
Public Enemy
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
N.W.A.
*Biggie is still waiting on his turn as well as ladies' man LL Cool J.*
In 2017, Snoop Dogg inducted his dear friend Tupac Shakur
Among the other newly eligible artists is Outkast and Cleveland based rap-group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
All of which still make music to this day: This past August Bone Thugs members Krayzie and Bizzy announced their plans to make Cleveland a center for creativity.
In total there will be 19 nominees selected.
Hip hop artists will have to compete with the likes of newly eligible band Blink-182, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, and Rage Against the Machine.
Fans can vote for their favorites here.
