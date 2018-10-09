Should the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induct more hip hop artists?

Run DMC, Tupac Shakur and Public Enemy are among the few rap acts in..

By Randy Buffington | October 9, 2018 at 6:02 AM EST - Updated October 9 at 6:18 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will announce their nominees for the class of 2019.

Each year the debate rages on for artists that get snubbed.

Nowadays the question is whether the Hall should open it’s doors to other genres that don’t have the traditional ‘rock’ sound.

Last year, the unique sound came from influential artists Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta.

Though they weren’t ‘rockstars’ they were recognized as pioneers for making the art what it is today.

As of now there are only six rap acts in:

Run DMC

Beastie Boys

Tupac Shakur

Public Enemy

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

N.W.A.

*Biggie is still waiting on his turn as well as ladies' man LL Cool J.*

In 2017, Snoop Dogg inducted his dear friend Tupac Shakur

This year the Doggfather will be eligible.

Among the other newly eligible artists is Outkast and Cleveland based rap-group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

All of which still make music to this day: This past August Bone Thugs members Krayzie and Bizzy announced their plans to make Cleveland a center for creativity.

Thuggish Ruggish Bone

Cleveland rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is shedding some light on local talent. "We need to stop the cycle of - if you're from Ohio you have to leave to be discovered. You don't have to go to New York or Los Angeles, we're right here." https://buff.ly/2AXICYv

In total there will be 19 nominees selected.

Hip hop artists will have to compete with the likes of newly eligible band Blink-182, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, and Rage Against the Machine.

Fans can vote for their favorites here.

In March of this year, a documentary was made titled "Son’s of St. Clair, detailing their lives, past and present.

