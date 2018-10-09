Snubbed? Rock Hall nominations and the bands still on the outside

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Try to imagine standing in a warehouse full of vinyl records, 8-track tapes, cassettes, c.d.s and iPods and picking out who is the best.
But wait, you can only pick five to seven acts.
You and the person sitting next to you right now, will more than likely never agree.
But that’s the task for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“The Inductees are chosen by an international voting body of more than 1000 Inductees, historians and members of the music industry, as well as the aggregate results of the Rock Hall’s online fan vote,” according to the Rock Hall.
So here are your 2019 nominees:
- Def Leppard
- Devo
- Janet Jackson
- John Prine
- Kraftwerk
- LL Cool J
- MC5
- Radiohead
- Rage Against the Machine
- Roxy Music
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Stevie Nicks
- The Cure
- The Zombies
- Todd Rundgren
“It’s nice just to be nominated!”
The 15 nominees can smile and hope they get in.
That means there are thousands of bands on the outside looking in.
To be eligible a band or artists had to have released their first commercial recording 25 years ago, or earlier.
Which means 1993 is the cut off date for this years class.
Here’s a look at a partial list of bands that could make a case they’ve been snubbed, again:
Iron Maiden (Eligible since 2004)
Jethro Tull (Eligible since 1993)
Soundgarden (Eligible since 2011)
Motorhead (Eligible since 2002)
The Go-Gos (Eligible since 2006)
Judas Priest (Eligible since 1999)
Nine Inch Nails (Eligible since 2014)
