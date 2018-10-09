So what happens to all of those Game 4 Cleveland Indians tickets?

35K had been sold for Game 4 that would have been today

So what happens to all of those Game 4 Cleveland Indians tickets?
Game 3, Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros
By Dan DeRoos | October 9, 2018 at 1:49 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 1:49 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Let’s be honest this isn’t how the Cleveland Indians playoff run was suppose to go.

Getting swept by the Houston Astros means Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series won’t happen which would have been played this afternoon.

According to the Tribe front office about 35,000 tickets had been sold for the game, but it was not a sell out.

Those who purchased a single game ticket for the event will be refunded.

Season ticket holders who purchased tickets will have the money applied to next year’s season ticket packages.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.