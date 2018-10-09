So what happens to all of those Game 4 Cleveland Indians tickets?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Let’s be honest this isn’t how the Cleveland Indians playoff run was suppose to go.
Getting swept by the Houston Astros means Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series won’t happen which would have been played this afternoon.
According to the Tribe front office about 35,000 tickets had been sold for the game, but it was not a sell out.
Those who purchased a single game ticket for the event will be refunded.
Season ticket holders who purchased tickets will have the money applied to next year’s season ticket packages.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.