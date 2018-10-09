Taste Buds: Recipe rescue and local author’s new cook book

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast about all things food. Each episode features timely topics and savory discussions about the Cleveland food scene and tips and tricks for the home cook.
This week hosts Jen Picciano, Matt Mytro and David Kocab will tackle a recipe rescue request submitted by a friend of the show. She says she always screws up Alfredo sauce and needs help. Chef Kocab, chef de cuisine at The Black Pig, and Chef Mytro, chef/partner at Flour in Moreland Hills, will help her trouble shoot.
Do you a recipe, dish or technique in the kitchen that you’ve been struggling with? Ask the Taste Buds to help! They will offer pro tips and fix your problem live on the show.
On this week’s episode, the Taste Buds will also welcome special guest, Carla Snyder, author of several cook books, including her latest, “One Pan, Whole Family.” It’s the third in her “one pan” series. Snyder will demo one of the recipes she developed for the book, a Thai steak salad.
Watch Taste Buds live every Tuesday morning at 10:00 on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or through the Cleveland 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, app, or website. You can engage live with the hosts to chime in on discussions, ask questions or suggest topics.
