Willoughby Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy was declared missing Monday by his family, and Willoughby Police is spreading the word.
According to police, Darius -- whose last name wasn’t provided because he’s a minor -- was last seen at 5:30 p.m. walking away from a Giant Eagle, located on Euclid Avenue.
Darius is 5-feet tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds.
He was wearing a black, Spider-Man hoodie, blue jeans, and black and grey tennis shoes.
If you see Darius, please contact Willoughby Police at 440-953-4212 or your local police department.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.