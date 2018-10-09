Willoughby Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

The boy went missing Monday evening near a Giant Eagle.

By John Deike | October 8, 2018 at 9:56 PM EST - Updated October 8 at 10:02 PM

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy was declared missing Monday by his family, and Willoughby Police is spreading the word.

According to police, Darius -- whose last name wasn’t provided because he’s a minor -- was last seen at 5:30 p.m. walking away from a Giant Eagle, located on Euclid Avenue.

Darius is 5-feet tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds.

He was wearing a black, Spider-Man hoodie, blue jeans, and black and grey tennis shoes.

If you see Darius, please contact Willoughby Police at 440-953-4212 or your local police department.

