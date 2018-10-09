Woman claimed “intellectual dysfunction” may be cause for shoplifting in South Euclid

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A woman in South Euclid claimed an “intellectual dysfunction” may have contributed to her forgetting to pay for 39 items after being apprehended leaving a Walmart.
A social media post by the South Euclid Police Department reads more like a 30-minute sitcom than a real arrest.
The South Euclid Police Department was dispatched to Walmart, 1868 Warrensville Center Road, for a female shoplifter. Apparently, when asked, the women said she had “forgot” to pay for five or six items. When confronted with the fact it was actually 39 items she claimed “intellectual dysfunction.”
Police noted that despite the self-diagnosis she was able to give them another woman’s name, date of birth and social security. Police told her she “in no way whatsoever” she looked like the woman she said she was. Charged with $296.03 in theft of merchandise the women was turned over to a 85-year-old man she described as her pimp/grandfather.
