Amazon starts delivering Whole Foods groceries to Cleveland-area residents

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Amazon Prime members can take advantage of a new delivery service that brings Whole Foods groceries to Clevelanders beginning on Wednesday.
Amazon announced the expansion of the grocery delivery service to new cities, including Cleveland, Annapolis, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and parts of New Jersey.
“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service in five new cities plus more neighborhoods in San Francisco,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations.
Fresh produce, high-quality meat, seafood, and other natural and organic products can be dropped off in as little as an hour, according to a press release from Amazon.
The Prime Now food delivery service is now available in 53 cities.
