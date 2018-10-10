Boo at the Zoo returns Oct. 12 to the Cleveland Zoo

Boo preview features some pumpkin treats for critters

Boo at the Zoo returns Oct. 12 to the Cleveland Zoo
It's the 29th year for the annual Boo at the Zoo, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. This year's event includes treat stops, train and carousel rides, a hay maze, a Monster Mash party and a larger than life tiger made of hay. (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | October 10, 2018 at 5:19 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 5:19 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It might be one of the sweetest traditions, the “Boo at the Zoo” returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Oct. 12, for three weekends.

There will be treat stations, free rides on the Bomerang Line train, Circle of Wildlife Carousel, 4-D Theater movies, a hay maze, and a Monster Mash Dance Party.

The Zoo rolled out some previews on Wednesday, distributing pumpkins to the elephants, the tigers and the snow leopards in the Zoo’s newest enclosure, the Asian Highlands.

2018 Cleveland Boo at the Zoo

The elephants wasted no time crushing the pumpkins with their massive feet and chomping down on the annual treat. The tigers and snow leopards found the pumpkins, but it appeared they thought they were toys and made a game of knocking the pumpkins around.

The Cleveland Zoo called the event “nine magical nights” and is encouraging families and children of all ages to come out and enjoy the 29th annual Boo at the Zoo.

Families are encouraged to dress like your favorite animals or superhero characters and avoid scary costumes.

It's the 29th year for the annual Boo at the Zoo, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. This year's event includes treat stops, train and carousel rides, a hay maze, a Monster Mash party and a larger than life tiger made of hay.
It's the 29th year for the annual Boo at the Zoo, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. This year's event includes treat stops, train and carousel rides, a hay maze, a Monster Mash party and a larger than life tiger made of hay. (Michael K. Dakota)

For more information click here.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.