Boo at the Zoo returns Oct. 12 to the Cleveland Zoo

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It might be one of the sweetest traditions, the “Boo at the Zoo” returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Oct. 12, for three weekends.
There will be treat stations, free rides on the Bomerang Line train, Circle of Wildlife Carousel, 4-D Theater movies, a hay maze, and a Monster Mash Dance Party.
The Zoo rolled out some previews on Wednesday, distributing pumpkins to the elephants, the tigers and the snow leopards in the Zoo’s newest enclosure, the Asian Highlands.
The elephants wasted no time crushing the pumpkins with their massive feet and chomping down on the annual treat. The tigers and snow leopards found the pumpkins, but it appeared they thought they were toys and made a game of knocking the pumpkins around.
The Cleveland Zoo called the event “nine magical nights” and is encouraging families and children of all ages to come out and enjoy the 29th annual Boo at the Zoo.
Families are encouraged to dress like your favorite animals or superhero characters and avoid scary costumes.
