Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson outlining successes, hurdles in State of City address

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson is set to deliver a State of the City address Wednesday in Cleveland Public Hall.
“This is my thirteenth State of the City address since becoming Mayor,” said Jackson in a prepared statement. “It is my goal to make the event more accessible to the public - by shifting to the evening and making it free of charge. This is important and gives residents, businesses, non-profit organizations and the philanthropic community a chance to attend together and hear firsthand from me about all that is happening in our city.”
The free event starts at 7 p.m.
Jackson, who was reelected to a fourth term in 2017, has overseen downtown Cleveland’s redevelopment and economic comeback, including the ongoing reconstruction of the Edgewater Park/Shoreway corridor.
However, violent crime continues to weigh heavily on the minds of constituents, as scores of men, women and children have been shot and murdered in a cyclic wave of gun violence.
Since his inauguration in January, Jackson announced neighborhood initiatives, including the first phase of a $65 million Neighborhood Transformation Initiative, the Safe Smart CLE initiative to upgrade the city’s technology and the placement of trauma counselors in the city’s 21 recreation centers.
