Cleveland police issue alert for missing endangered teen girl

She suffers from depression and takes medication.

By Chris Anderson | October 10, 2018 at 2:08 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 2:08 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Cleveland.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, Jasaya Rivers was last seen Tuesday morning while being dropped off at her father’s house.

The teen girl was wearing a black and gray work uniform with gray leggings.

If anybody has information regarding the teen’s location, please contact the Cleveland Police Department immediately.

