Cleveland police issue alert for missing endangered teen girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Cleveland.
According to the Cleveland Police Department, Jasaya Rivers was last seen Tuesday morning while being dropped off at her father’s house.
The teen girl was wearing a black and gray work uniform with gray leggings.
She suffers from depression and takes medication.
If anybody has information regarding the teen’s location, please contact the Cleveland Police Department immediately.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.