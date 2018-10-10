Cleveland police officer fails random drug test at work

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -A Cleveland police officer is charged after testing positive for cocaine while at work.
Officer James Hummel, 50, underwent a random drug test on Aug. 23, 2018.
Internal affairs conducted the investigation and charged Hummel on Oct. 9 with using weapons while intoxicated.
According to Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, Hummel is currently enrolled in a rehab program.
Hummel has been placed on restricted duty until the court case is resolved.
He is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 23.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.