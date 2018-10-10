Cleveland Public Library goes digital, starts lending mobile hotspots

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If you have a library card at one of the 28 Cleveland Public Library locations or four Cuyahoga County Public Library branches (Garfield Heights, Warrensville Heights, Maple Heights, Southeast/Bedford Heights), you can now check out the Internet, along with your books and movies.
Thanks to $488,000 in grants and an additional $50,000 donation from Huntington National Bank, the libraries have been able to buy 600 4G unlimited data hotspot devices. Anyone with a valid library card can check out one of these hotspots for three weeks, and use them at home or anywhere else where they have devices that can connect to the Internet, without having to return to the library.
That's good news for people like Elijah Walrath, who says he recently started attending classes at Tri-C. Because he also works, he often finds it difficult to get to the library during operating hours to use the computers there.
"At least for three weeks, it gives me the chance to have consistent access to my online homework, so that's kind of exciting, especially when you're in a tight situation, you've got to stay on top everything," said Walrath. "Balancing work and school and all of that, this is just one more step to make it that much easier and more manageable."
Deanna Gresham also checked out a hotspot on the first day of the program. She said her son often does graphic design programs online, and needs the Internet, but she can't get access to the high-speed service she needs where she lives.
"They be having, like, stuff, like different programs and all that, but it's hard because some of the programs don't be for the area, so for it to be at the library is real good," said Gresham.
Her story is not unique. A 2015 survey found that nearly half of Cleveland households cannot get access to high-speed Internet.
The plan to deploy the hotspots through the library was put in place after a 2017 study, which found that this sytem could target neighborhoods where people were most in need of Internet access.
"Everything goes on on the Internet. Everything. You know, the kids at school do their homework, or get their homework, over the Internet. Job listings or on the Internet, you send in resumes on the Internet. Public benefits we as a county provide are hooked up to the Internet," said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.
That puts all those things at the fingertips of people like Elijah Walrath.
"This changes the game," he said. "It's pretty cool."
In addition to the hotspot lending program, PCs for People also opened a Cleveland store today. The program helps people of lower-income levels buy refurbished computers, and slo assists them with access to hardware repair and technical support on devices they already own.
