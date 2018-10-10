Cora sticking with David Price for Game 2 of ALCS vs Astros

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches batting practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun)
By JIMMY GOLEN | October 10, 2018 at 4:22 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 4:22 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says David Price will start Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against Houston despite an unprecedented history of playoff struggles.

Speaking on MLB Network radio on Wednesday, a day after the Red Sox eliminated the Yankees from the divisional round, Cora said he plans to use Chris Sale in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. The first-year manager said Price is still in line to start Game 2.

Price started and lost the only Red Sox defeat in the first round, getting just five outs against the Yankees. In his career, he is 0-9 in 10 postseason starts. Price's teams have lost all 10 of his starts, the longest such skid for a pitcher in postseason history.

Nathan Eovaldi and 2016 Cy Young winner Rick Porcello are expected to start Games 3 and 4.

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws on the field before an American League Division Series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees' Aaron Judge at the end of the top of the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
A woman walks by large photo scrims hanging outside Fenway Park showing Boston Red Sox players and manager Alex Cora, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Boston. Game 1 of the baseball American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros is scheduled for Saturday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patrons inside the Bleacher Bar enjoy the view of Fenway Park, in Boston, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, as grounds crew get the field ready for Game 1 of the baseball American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
A man stands outside the tour ticket window at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Boston. Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros is scheduled for Saturday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
