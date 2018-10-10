Coroner: Verne Troyer death suicide by alcohol intoxication

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2016 file photo, Verne Troyer attends the world premiere of "BOO! A Madea Halloween" in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County coroner says Troyer, who was best known for his role as Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" films and who died on April 21, 2018, died of suicide by alcohol intoxication. The coroner's office released its findings Wednesday, Oct. 10. His representatives said he was struggling with depression. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) (John Salangsang)