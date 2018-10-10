East Cleveland investigators discover 2 bodies in burning car

The bodies were inside a silver Buick LaCrosse with New York license plates.

East Cleveland investigators discover 2 bodies in burning car
The bodies were found in a Buick with New York license plates.
By Chris Anderson | October 10, 2018 at 10:08 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 10:16 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in East Cleveland say two bodies were discovered in a burning car on Wednesday morning.

East Cleveland investigators discover 2 bodies in burning car https://buff.ly/2RCnnzT

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, October 10, 2018

According to police, the car was found on Savannah Avenue.

The bodies were inside a silver Buick LaCrosse with New York license plates.

Members from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched to the scene.

The identities of the bodies have not been release at this time.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for developing details.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.