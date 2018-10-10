Elyria neighbor finds boa constrictor on driveway after snake escapes from her cage

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - Picture walking to your driveway and spotting a boa constrictor.
The Friendship Animal Protective League said the person on Elma Drive called police on Tuesday morning after seeing the animal.
Officials said officers grabbed the 6-foot snake and took the reptile to the Friendship Animal Protective League.
The owner of the snake was found on Tuesday night and will pick up the boa, according to the APL.
The APL said the snake named Lilith got out while the owner was cleaning her cage.
According to the owner, the snake is harmless and has never bitten anyone.
