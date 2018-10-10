Funeral plans set for Mentor volleyball coach who died tragically at age 40

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The funeral service for Stephen L. Scherlacher, 40, will be held at 10 a.m. on October 13 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, located at 667 Mentor Ave. in Painesville.
Family will welcome friends and those who want to offer condolences on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Mentor Fine Arts Center, located at 6477 Center St.
The internment will be private.
According to his obituary, Scherlacher was a coach and mentor to thousands of high school volleyball players across Northeast Ohio.
He was also one of the founders of the Eastside Volleyball Club & Eastside Cleveland Juniors J.O. Club, along with many others.
In lieu of flowers in Stephen’s memory, the family asks that those in the community please reach out to someone in need.
