How many more home games will the Browns win this season?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns (2-2-1) are undefeated at home so far this season, and have another challenge ahead against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) Sunday, Oct. 14.
The Browns are coming off a hard-fought win last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the overtime thriller ended with a field goal from new placekicker Greg Joseph.
Baker Mayfield looked good in his first career start. He finished the game with 342 yards and one touchdown.
The former Heisman winner will look to build off last week. But from the looks of it the team is starting to mesh together well.
Check him out during his mic’d up debut.
The Chargers have a solid team behind veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers.
His top target continues to be Keenan Allen, who has reeled in 32 passes for 372 yards and one touchdown so far this season.
The team will have a lot to play for after the recent passing of team owner Alex Spranos.
After the Chargers the Browns' next home game will be against the Kansas City Chiefs followed by the Atlanta Falcons.
