Man trucks his cow around in the backseat on an Ohio interstate (video)

The video has been viewed more than 19 million times and has more than 553,000 reactions on Facebook!

Man trucks his cow around in the backseat on an Ohio interstate (video)
A video of Annie the Highway Cow in the backseat of a truck has been viewed more than 19 million times.
By Chris Anderson | October 10, 2018 at 11:22 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 11:22 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Holstein cow is gaining internet popularity after a video surfaced online showing the farm animal riding on I-75 in Ohio in the backseat of a pickup truck.

The video was captured near Tipp City, which is approximately 15 miles north of Dayton.

A buddy of mine sent this to me its on 75 by tipp city lol This video is exclusively managed by CatersNews to license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or+441216161100

Posted by Chip G Pearson on Tuesday, October 2, 2018

The video has been viewed more than 19 million times and has more than 553,000 reactions on Facebook!

The cow, now dubbed “Annie the Highway Cow,” has her own Facebook page.

What is this yummy, buttery thing? A croissant? MORE PLEASE!

Posted by Annie the Highway Cow on Saturday, October 6, 2018

Since the video of her in the backseat has gone viral, she has been featured on the news across the country and has made “celebrity appearances” at many events in Ohio.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.