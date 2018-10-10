Man trucks his cow around in the backseat on an Ohio interstate (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Holstein cow is gaining internet popularity after a video surfaced online showing the farm animal riding on I-75 in Ohio in the backseat of a pickup truck.
The video was captured near Tipp City, which is approximately 15 miles north of Dayton.
The video has been viewed more than 19 million times and has more than 553,000 reactions on Facebook!
The cow, now dubbed “Annie the Highway Cow,” has her own Facebook page.
Since the video of her in the backseat has gone viral, she has been featured on the news across the country and has made “celebrity appearances” at many events in Ohio.
