5-month-old in car during Parma police chase, crash dies from her injuries

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Parma police say the infant who was in the car with her father during a police pursuit that ended in a fiery crash died Tuesday from her injuries.
Myah Jones was in the backseat of the car that was driven by her 31-year-old father, Robert Jones, on Monday morning.
The father led police through the city after stealing steaks, lobster tails, and beer from the Giant Eagle on Day Drive, according to Parma police.
The chase ended when the Cleveland man slammed into the rear of a garbage truck. He also died from his injuries.
The 5-month-old was initially taken to an area hospital, but passed more than 24 hours after the incident.
Her 48-year-old grandmother was also in the car at the time of the accident. She has since been released from the hospital, but criminal charges are pending.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
