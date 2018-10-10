Mother of 12 year-old Tamir Rice to address the hiring of officer who killed her son

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Samaria Rice, the mother of 12 year-old Tamir Rice, is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. regarding the hiring of the former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed her son on Nov. 22, 2014.
Former Cleveland cop Timothy Loehmann has been hired by the Bellaire, Ohio police department.
Rice was shot within 2 seconds of police arriving on scene.
Loehmann and fellow officer Frank Garmback were both disciplined following the deadly police shooting. Neither were fired for the incident.
Cleveland 19 will be covering the news conference live at 4 p.m. and will have a live follow-up report at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.