‘No evidence’ that threat made to Lake County schools is credible, sheriff’s office says

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a threat made towards local schools has been deemed unreliable.
According to Chief Deputy Frank Leonbruno from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the vague school threat made via a cellphone was circulating in the area on Wednesday morning.
“We have been investigating this and find that there is no evidence that this is a credible threat, or that any of our area schools are in danger. Local school districts have been notified of the vague threat and are aware that at the present time it has not been deemed credible,” Chief Deputy Leonbruno said in a statement.
The FBI assisted local and state law enforcement in investigating the threat.
