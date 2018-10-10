Northeast Ohio salt shortage could make for a slippery winter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On this record hot day, it's hard to think about snow and cold. We all need to be prepared for a salt shortage this winter.
“To you and I it means our municipalities will have trouble getting the salt, or it’s at a price point that’s straining the communities budget, which means they will have to salt less,” said Doug Beigie, from Reliable Snow Plow.
There was a strike at one salt mine, and a leak in another mine, which meant supplies dropped as the need increased.
“Production went down 30 to 40 percent, and salt just isn’t coming out of the mine the way it used to,” Beigie said.
While places like Reliable and ODOT have stockpiled enough salt for the season, private contractors will be impacted.
“Any shopping malls you go to, your doctor’s offices, hospitals, any place there’s pedestrian traffic, if that vendor doesn’t have their salt already, there’s a very high chance they won’t be able to get it at all,” Beigie said.
