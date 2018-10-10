Northeast Ohio Weather: Last summer like day for a while

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We have one more summer like day as temperatures will be coming to close to another record high this afternoon. A strong cold front will be passing through our region tomorrow morning with temperatures crashing behind the boundary. I have increasing clouds in the forecast today. The latest data is suggesting some showers and storms around later this afternoon and evening. The best risk of rain and storms will arrive overnight as the cold front tracks in. The rain will end from west to east fairly early tomorrow morning. A much colder air mass builds in and temperatures will fall through the 60s tomorrow afternoon.