Officer who killed Tamir Rice withdraws from Bellaire police force

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice four years ago, will not join the Bellaire, Ohio police force following a public outcry spearheaded by Rice’s mother, Samaria.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Samaria announced Loehmann withdrew his application.
Loehmann had been initially hired by the small Ohio village as a part-time officer.
In November 2014, Loehmann killed Tamir within two seconds after he arrived to investigate a report about the boy carrying what turned out to be a fake gun.
Loehmann wasn’t charged in relation to the shooting, and was cleared by both a Cuyahoga County grand jury and Cleveland’s Critical Incident Review Commission.
