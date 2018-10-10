Officer who killed Tamir Rice withdraws from Bellaire police force

Officer who killed Tamir Rice withdraws from Bellaire police force
Tamir Rice was shot and killed by police on Nov. 22, 2014. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | October 10, 2018 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 4:35 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice four years ago, will not join the Bellaire, Ohio police force following a public outcry spearheaded by Rice’s mother, Samaria.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Samaria announced Loehmann withdrew his application.

Loehmann had been initially hired by the small Ohio village as a part-time officer.

In November 2014, Loehmann killed Tamir within two seconds after he arrived to investigate a report about the boy carrying what turned out to be a fake gun.

Loehmann wasn’t charged in relation to the shooting, and was cleared by both a Cuyahoga County grand jury and Cleveland’s Critical Incident Review Commission.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.