Ohio Task Force 1 deployed south to aid with Hurricane Michael recovery efforts

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Members of Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Alabama on Tuesday night after being deployed to assist with hurricane relief.
The emergency response team arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama ahead of the potentially devastating landfall of Hurricane Michael.
The order for deployment was activated on Monday and will eventually stage in Valparaiso, Fla.
Sixteen members capable of continuous 24-hour operations have been sent south.
- 1 Water Rescue Manager
- 2 Water Rescue Squad Officers
- 4 Boat Operators
- 5 Water Rescue Specialists
- 1 Logistics Specialist
- 1 Medical Specialist
- 2 Support Specialists
Additional teams from across the country, including rescuers from Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana, and Missouri, have been sent to the Gulf Coast area.
