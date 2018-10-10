Ohio Task Force 1 deployed south to aid with Hurricane Michael recovery efforts

Sixteen members capable of continuous 24-hour operations have been sent south.

The 16-member team arrived in Alabama Tuesday night.
October 10, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Members of Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Alabama on Tuesday night after being deployed to assist with hurricane relief.

The emergency response team arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama ahead of the potentially devastating landfall of Hurricane Michael.

The OHTF1 team arrived at Maxwell AFB last night and got some preliminary prep work in.

The order for deployment was activated on Monday and will eventually stage in Valparaiso, Fla.

  • 1 Water Rescue Manager
  • 2 Water Rescue Squad Officers
  • 4 Boat Operators
  • 5 Water Rescue Specialists
  • 1 Logistics Specialist
  • 1 Medical Specialist
  • 2 Support Specialists 

Additional teams from across the country, including rescuers from Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana, and Missouri, have been sent to the Gulf Coast area.

