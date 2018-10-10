Red Cross volunteers leave Akron to help in aftermath of Hurricane Michael

Red Cross volunteers leave Akron to help in aftermath of Hurricane Michael
By Randy Buffington | October 10, 2018 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 11:24 AM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -Three volunteers with the American Red Cross left for Florida Wednesday morning to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

The volunteers left from the Akron-Canton Airport around 11 a.m.

Crews from around the country are banding together to help the people of South Florida.

Hurricane Michael is currently a category 4 hurricane with potential to get even stronger before landfall.

Authorities sent out an emergency evacuation but a number of people are still in FL.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.