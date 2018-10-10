Spurs enter new season battling the same uncertainties

"Honestly, the day I saw it, I thought it was fake," DeRozan said. "My cousin sent it to me or showed me. I was like, 'Man who drew this? I mean, who photoshopped this?' He was like, 'No it's in San Antonio.' I didn't think it was real until later on it went viral. It gave me one of them feelings to where it was like, 'Damn, they love like this already?' It gives you that extra hunger to want to go out there and do something for the fans and make them feel better than I felt in that moment."