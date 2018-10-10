Sunny Side Up: Should parents let their kids try alcohol?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
After a practice with the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James said he lets his 11-year-old and 14-year-old drink wine.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Should parents let their kids try alcohol?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.