Teen shot in face while answering door in Akron

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspected shooter who fired a shot that struck a 16-year-old boy in the face on Tuesday night.
According to the Akron Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Snyder Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim told police that he hear a car horn in the front of the house.
When the teen looked out of the door to see who it was, an unknown suspect fired a shot towards the door. The boy was hit in the face by the gunshot.
The 16-year-old was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for treatment and is currently listed in “satisfactory” condition with injuries to his face and cheek.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
