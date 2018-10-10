University Heights police officers now armed with teddy bears

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Thanks to a donation from a University Heights resident, police officers in that city now have teddy bears and other stuffed animals.
Beginning Wednesday, the officers will bring the toys to work on a daily basis.
The police will give them to children experiencing a traumatic event.
“It is our hope that when a child is put in a traumatic situation, we can offer even just a little extra comfort to them to help them cope,” said University Heights police.
