Woman ejected from Cleveland flight over ‘emotional support squirrel’

ORLANDO, FL (WOIO) - A hairy situation unfolded in Orlando Tuesday night, when a flight packed with passengers had to deplane after a woman brought an “emotional support squirrel” onto a Frontier flight.
When the woman booked her flight, she noted that a support animal would join her, but she did not say it was a squirrel, which is considered a rodent.
“Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights. The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to deplane," said a Frontier spokeswoman in a prepared statement.
However, the woman refused to get off the flight, and as a precaution, every other passenger was asked to exit the cabin.
Police then boarded the plane and escorted the woman to the main terminal at Orlando International Airport.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Frustrated passengers took to Twitter Tuesday over the incident:
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.