4 arrested, over 800 Oxycodone pills seized during Elyria drug bust

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Elyria police took four people into custody on drug trafficking charges during a bust on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Elyria Police Department, investigators executed search warrants on two apartments at a building in the 1300 block of East Avenue just after 4 p.m.
The narcotics investigation and execution of the search warrants resulted in the arrests of:
- Pedro Franceschi, 36 - Elyria
- Courtney Warrens, 26 - Elyria
- Keshawn Freeman, 21 - Detroit, Mich.
- Damon Farish Jr., 21 - Detroit, Mich.
Detectives also seized over 800 Oxycodone pills, $3,000 in cash, and a loaded shotgun.
Franceschi was purchasing large amounts of prescription pills from suppliers in Michigan and then would distribute them to lower-level dealers, according to Elyria police. Those dealers would then sell them throughout Lorain County.
All four individuals have been charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of a controlled substance. They are in jail pending a court hearing.
