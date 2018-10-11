Ashtabula girl battling brain cancer stuns the Cavs, will be named to homecoming court

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 10-year-old Ashtabula girl will be named an honorary member of the court for Lakeside High School’s upcoming homecoming event.
Oliviah Hall was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and cancerous brain tumor, in 2017 after complaining of headaches, neck pain, and vision changes.
The young girl has had to endure multiple brain surgeries and countless chemotherapy treatments.
In her free time, Oliviah loves to sing and dance. She was a guest at this year’s “Big Shots & Little Stars” with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Oliviah wowed the Cavs players with her voice and her spirit.
The presentation of Lakeside High School’s homecoming court is scheduled for Friday during the school’s football game.
If you would like to offer words of encouragement to Oliviah, send mail to: Oliviah Hall, P.O.Box 2655, Ashtabula, OH 44005.
