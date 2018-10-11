Autistic North Ridgeville teen speaks out as bullying escalates against him

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A 15-year-old North Ridgeville High School student is speaking out on National Stop Bullying Day.
Blake Hustic’s mother and sister say he’s been bullied for years, but now it’s going too far.
They claim the most recent incident happened Saturday night at a school dance when an older student approached him, doing what looked like a lap dance.
Hustic said, “He had been twerking a half inch from my genitals. Not once, but twice in the span of one minute. He was also throwing pretzels in my face.”
Blake’s mother, Monica Hernandez, says “He doesn’t always know when he’s made fun of. That’s the hardest part. He got in the car and said, ‘Something strange happened at the dance, Mom.’”
Hernandez and her family reached a breaking point: Blake’s 13-year-old sister, Bella, said “We were all just kind of fuming and really mad at the kids.”
Hernandez says her son finally started to move forward from an incident last year at the high school where she claims a student was threatening to sexually assault him.
“He was making threats to ‘meet me in the bathroom.’ Let’s just say that. He even tried to follow me home with his arm around me,’ said Hustic.
Hernandez says the student was suspended for two days. Still, he’s being bullied by other students. “It just infuriates me because I send him away thinking he’s going to be safe.”
Hernandez says her son was bullied in middle school, but she feels administrators addressed the issue in a more productive way. “There’s a lot more leniency in high school with how much can go on before there’s a punishment and how strict it is, said Hernandez.
Hustic said, “It’s just terrible. None of this is a joke. Autism is no joke.” Hernandez says a lot of the students have been nice this week after learning about the incident at the dance.
She’s asking parents to join her at next Tuesday’s school board meeting urging administrators to take another look at their bullying policy.
