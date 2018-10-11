Bath Police issue warning about Walmart logo scam

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Bath Police Department has issued a warning about a Walmart logo scam.
Police said there is a scam going around using the Walmart logo.
Investigators said the scam shows a “secret shopper” program.
Authorities said in the scam a large check is given to you to check into a deposit into your bank account and you are asked to return the money you send them in gift cards.
Officers are asking people to disregard this and do not provide any personal information.
