Boo at the Zoo starts this weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo looks to continue the tradition of family fun.
“In addition to Boo at the Zoo any night and seeing your favorite costume characters, you can get up close with them at our character dinners and those are offered on Sundays,” said Jacqueline Gerling, Director of Communications with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo when describing another feature to look forward to in October.
In addition to the Character Dinner, families can enjoy Trick or Treat Way, Hay Maze, Monster Dance Party, carousel and train rides.
Presented by Citizen’s Bank, Boo at the Zoo runs every Friday through Saturday October 12-28 from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
