Cleveland Councilman is sleeping outside alone during an around-the-clock vigil

Residents can sit around the campfire with Councilman Basheer Jones

Councilman Basheer Jones, in an effort to call attention to street violence, will be camping alone in a tent for 48 hours in a vacant lot at the corner of East 79th Street and Superior Avenue.
By Michael Dakota | October 11, 2018 at 1:31 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 1:32 PM

CLEVELAND, WOIO - Ward 7 councilman Basheer Jones is sleeping outside alone for 48 hours to bring attention to street violence.

“We need to talk about our children dying on our streets,” Jones said. “We need to talk about education, quality-of-life issues and community involvement.”

Jones will be sleeping alone in a tent at the corner of East 79th Street and Superior Avenue. The vigil begins October 11, and continues to 9:00 a.m., Saturday.

In October of 2016 Jones camped alone at the site for 72 hours. He is inviting residents to join him for a camp fire before he turns in.

Jones said, "If you want change, you don’t have time to be afraid.

