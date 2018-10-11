Cleveland Hopkins International Airport employee receives $425,000 after settlement with city

Cleveland city officials have settled a lawsuit with a Cleveland Hopkins International Airport employee.(Source: WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 11, 2018 at 3:50 AM EST - Updated October 11 at 3:50 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland city officials have settled a lawsuit with a Cleveland Hopkins International Airport employee.

Abdul Malik-Ali will get a $3,200 annual pay increase and a $425,000 settlement.

Back in 2015 airport leadership retaliated against him for reporting safety concerns to the FAA.

His lawyer said the airport will purge his personnel file of all disciplinary letters and reports connected to what he told the FAA, this includes the 15-day suspension he received after placing an emergency order of de-icing chemicals to clear runways.

