Cleveland winter experts say now’s the time to buy snow blowers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Are you “winter ready?”
Pamela Dengler, who works at Sill’s Motor Sales, says there’s a chance we’re in for a rougher-than-usual winter.
“The general area has been on the below-average-snowfall side of things on an annual rate, so some people have not even used their snow blower in a two- or three-year period of time.” she says.
But Denglers says if you haven't fired up your leaf or snow blower in a while, there's a chance you can have some major problems this upcoming winter.
"If you have a gasoline unit and you didn't store it properly, if we have an early winter and you need to use it, you might go out and try and start it and find out it's not going to run," added Dengler.
“Sometimes our real powerful backpack blowers, or even our handheld blowers - if we have a real light powdery snow... it can be used to clean off the sidewalks or deck,” said Dengler.
But as for the heavier conditions, there's a different story.
“If we have some of that real wet, heavy, slushy kind of snow though, basically that’s where you’re actually gonna have to have an actual snow blower,” said Dengler.
Regardless, you can find both at Sill’s Motor Sales in Cleveland and now’s really the time to make sure everything is tip-top shape before that white stuff makes it to Northeast Ohio.
“As we progress through fall and maybe get a little touch of early winter going into November, if you need equipment, we have both Honda and Stihl Brands here,” concluded Dengler.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.