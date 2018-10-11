Crews battle persistent flames at Cleveland industrial plant

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department battled an industrial conveyor belt in flames at ArcelorMittal on Independence Road around noon on Thursday.
According to the business' website, ArcelorMittal is the world’s leading steel and mining company.
Cleveland Fire’s Mike Norman says the fire took crews about three hours to extinguish because the belt fell two stories below ground, creating pockets of flames crews had to go down towards to fight.
Norman also says the conveyor belt kept burning, as thick rubber typically does, making it more difficult to quickly extinguish.
The hazmat unit also responded to the scene for foam operations to help smother the fire.
Cleveland Fire confirms there are no reported injuries.
