Damaged manhole on I-90 snarls downtown Cleveland traffic

The manhole cover no longer fits in place and would pose a hazard for evening commuters.

By Chris Anderson | October 11, 2018 at 2:26 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 2:26 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation will close a lane throughout the evening rush hours to repair a damaged manhole on I-90.

The emergency closure in the right lane is on I-90 west near the Superior Avenue exit.

The repairs, which will fixed a cracked manhole frame, are expected to last through the rush hour. The manhole cover no longer fits in place and would pose a hazard for evening commuters.

According to ODOT, motorists on I-90 west through downtown and drivers on State Route 2 westbound traveling towards I-90 should expect added congestion.

