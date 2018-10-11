Dangerous fugitive found hiding in the attic of a home on Cleveland’ East Side

Aaron Pittmon (Tullos, Julia)
By Julia Tullos | October 11, 2018 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 1:03 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Cleveland police officers and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies arrested a former fugitive of the week Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Aaron Pittmon barricaded himself inside a home in the 3400 block of E. 108th Street.

Officers entered the home and found Pittmon hiding in the attic.

Pittmon was wanted for a shooting on May 19 in the 4300 block of Clark Ave.

Pittmon and two other suspects allegedly fired several gunshots into the Clark Ave. building, hitting a woman in the head.

The victim suffered a very serious brain injury and has not fully healed.

