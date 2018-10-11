Dangerous fugitive found hiding in the attic of a home on Cleveland’ East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Cleveland police officers and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies arrested a former fugitive of the week Thursday morning.
According to authorities, Aaron Pittmon barricaded himself inside a home in the 3400 block of E. 108th Street.
Officers entered the home and found Pittmon hiding in the attic.
Pittmon was wanted for a shooting on May 19 in the 4300 block of Clark Ave.
Pittmon and two other suspects allegedly fired several gunshots into the Clark Ave. building, hitting a woman in the head.
The victim suffered a very serious brain injury and has not fully healed.
